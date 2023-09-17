Jake Rogers' three-run homer (19)
Jake Rogers drills a three-run homer to right-center field in the top of the 3rd inning to extend the Tigers' lead to 5-0
The Chiefs didn't have their best stuff on offense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't matter.
Montgomery was having a huge day for the Lions until a Seahawks defender grabbed his foot during a tackle.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Longhorns pulled away from Wyoming in the fourth quarter, while Florida State beat Boston College by two on the road.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
A 4-2 win over the rival Galaxy has LAFC back in the win column. Meanwhile, a coaching disaster in New England has the Revolution in a dire situation.
The victory also ends Red Bull's win streak at 15.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game.
The Tigers made it harder than it should have been for Harrison Mevis.
No. 14 LSU got back on track on Saturday, and did so emphatically.
Did Chase Contreraz actually make his 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter?
Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime.
Boston College nearly shocked the college football world on Saturday.