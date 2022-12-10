Jake Peetz staying with Rams after getting an offer from Nebraska

The Rams are set to lose offensive coaches Liam Coen and Ra’Shaad Samples after the season ends, with both of them accepting jobs at the college level. However, Jake Peetz will not be following that path – at least not this year.

Peetz, an offensive assistant on Sean McVay’s staff, has opted to stay in the NFL with the Rams after getting an offer from Matt Rhule and Nebraska. There’s a ton of turnover on the Rams’ staff every year, so it’s good to see a coach staying in Los Angeles.

Peetz is in his first season with the Rams, joining McVay’s staff after being LSU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021. He first got his start in the NFL with the Jaguars in 2012 but has bounced between the pro and college levels since.

Source: Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz has decided to stay in the NFL after considering an offer to join Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire