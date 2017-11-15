Jake Peavy wants to pitch in 2018

Jake Peavy didn’t pitch in 2017, but it wasn’t because he couldn’t convince someone to let him. As we wrote around the time spring got underway, Peavy was going through a lot of personal struggles last offseason, still reeling from being one of the victims of a major investment scam and then dealing with a divorce that made him, quite understandably, want to spend time at home with his children while he sorted all of that out. He took the year off.

It’s been a while now, and Peavy seems to be in a better place. He also wants to pitch again, Mark Feinsand reports.

Peavy is somehow still only 36 — he’ll turn 37 early next season. His 2016 season was not good, as he posted a 5.54 ERA in 118 2/3 innings with the Giants, but one wonders if him being in a better headspace and having a year of rest on his right arm will make him a useful pitcher in 2017. He’ll have to work his way on to a team via a minor league invite, but you figure at least one club might give the 2007 Cy Young Award winner some locker space to find out if he has anything left in the tank.

