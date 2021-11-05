Jake Peavy reflects on infamous Buster Posey throw that summed up star

Peavy reflects on Posey's infamous throw, summing up star originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jake Peavy was frustrated over what he believed to be a swing from Jake Lamb, when Buster Posey just calmly threw the ball back to his pitcher as he was having words with the umpire. Despite Peavy clearly not looking, the ball managed to miraculously land in Peavy's glove as Buster showed off his incredible accuracy.

Peavy spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area virtually as Posey announced he was retiring after 12 seasons with the Giants, and spoke about the amazing moment.

Jake Peavy talks about the infamous throw from Buster that somehow landed in his glove 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gnm6IWkjnj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) November 5, 2021

Buster Posey did a lot of great things during his career, but throwing the ball into Jake Peavy’s glove might just be his finest moment pic.twitter.com/wSgJxtENY0 — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) November 4, 2021

"That's just Buster Posey in a nutshell, who else could pull this off?" Peavy remarked Thursday.

Posey even took an extra step out from behind the plate to make sure Peavy was not hurt or frustrated with him after the throw landed so perfectly.

Luckily for Giants fans, Posey left an entire catalog of unforgettable moments during his time with the franchise.

