Jake Paul wants to box Jorge Masvidal next

There's no shortage of mixed martial artists willing to fight YouTube content creator turned professional boxer Jake Paul. The list seems to grow by the hour.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wants a rematch against Paul after losing by split decision in their Aug. 29 boxing match. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort called out Paul after his win over Evander Holyfield in an exhibition bout on Sunday. Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has expressed interest in stepping in the ring with Paul. Everyone wants to fight Jake Paul.

If Paul had his way, he'd box UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal in his next bout. "Gamebred" is ranked no. 6 in the 170-pound division and is coming off back-to-back losses against champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal is 36-years old and has a bit of history with Paul.

Masvidal appeared in a FaceTime call with Paul during the pre-fight press conference for his boxing match against Ben Askren. That relationship soured when Masvidal predicted that Woodley would knock Paul out.

"Just from a personal standpoint, I would love for it (his next opponent) to be Masvidal. Just because of the shit talk. Just because of his name. Just because he's still in his prime era, and there's a lot of personal beef there," Paul said during an appearance on The MMA Hour. "I just took out his boy Tyron."

"I think that would be the toughest challenge, the toughest guy, and the biggest name. The most relevant currently, so I think that's the one to make," Paul said. "That's the top of my list for sure."

Masvidal is under contract with the UFC and would need permission to take on Paul in a boxing match. UFC president Dana White recently would not allow Georges St-Pierre to box Oscar De La Hoya, but he did allow Conor McGregor to box Floyd Mayweather.

"Hopefully Dana would let him out of his contract, but we're not sure if that can happen," Paul said. "His dad Dana White just has to let him, and that's what it comes down to."