Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley odds: Betting lines still distanced as boxing match nears

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is nearly upon us – and the odds are favoring the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

The two fighters will square off in an eight-round boxing match Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, with the event streaming on Showtime pay-per-view.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Paul sits as the favorite, currently at -210. That means a $210 wager placed on Paul would net $100 should he win.

On the flip side of the line, Woodley is an underdog at +150. That means for every $100 bet on Woodley, a bettor will net $150 should he win.

Paul, 24, is currently 3-0 in boxing with three knockouts against YouTuber Ali Enson Gib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and former multi-promotion MMA champion Ben Askren.

For Woodley, 39, the match against Paul will mark his professional boxing debut. It’s his first martial arts competition since he parted ways with the UFC earlier this year.

Additional boxing matches scheduled to take place during the pay-per-view event include Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, Montana Love vs. Ivan Baranchynk.

MMA Junkie will feature a live blog and results for the event, which will start at 7 p.m. ET and provide real-time updates on all things Paul vs. Woodley.

