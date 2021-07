Reuters

Rich countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday. The WHO's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said the global health agency had not seen evidence showing that booster shots were necessary for those who have received a full course of vaccines. "It has to be based on the science and the data, not on individual companies declaring that their vaccines need to be administered as a booster dose," she said.