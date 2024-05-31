Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, to be streamed live by Netflix, is postponed

Jake Paul was supposed to fight Mike Tyson on July 20. The fight was to be streamed on Netflix, giving the company a useful dry run before streaming a couple of NFL games on Christmas.

The Paul-Tyson fight has been postponed. The announcement came on Friday afternoon.

Tyson recently experienced a medical issue on a flight. It was due to an ulcer. On Thursday, doctors recommended that he do minimal-to-light training over the next few weeks before returning to full training.

A new date for the fight will be announced on Friday, June 7.

The press release included the usual cartoonish quotes aimed at generating interest, and money, for the fight.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time," Tyson said. "Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul said. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake — when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my 'W' with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

The fight will be held at AT&T Stadium. Once football season arrives, various potential conflicts emerge — including Cowboys home games.