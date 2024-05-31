Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing fight postponed due to medical advice

If you were looking forward to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

The mega boxing match between the YouTube star and boxing’s biggest living legend has been postponed following Tyson’s recent health scare. The bout was supposed to take place on July 20 and stream live on Netflix. MVP promotions, which was putting on the event, announced the news on Friday evening.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time,” Tyson said in a press release. “Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Tyson was unfortunately in the headlines this past weekend, as he experienced a “medical emergency” while boarding a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. Paramedics were called and checked on Tyson prior to the flight and upon landing. Soon after, representatives from Tyson said the former heavyweight boxing champion was “doing great.”

MVP promotions said the fight will not be canceled; instead, it’s been postponed to later this year. The new date of the fight will be announced on June 7, and it will remain at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“I fully support postponing the event, so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Jake Paul said also in the press release. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie