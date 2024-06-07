Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on November 15 adds to busy month at AT&T Stadium

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were supposed to fight on July 20. A health issue for Tyson resulted in a postponement.

There's now a new date: Friday, November 15.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly," Tyson said in a press release. "I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix."

The fight will make for a busy month at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys host the Eagles five days earlier and the Eagles 10 days later before closing out the month with a Thanksgiving game.

For Netflix, which will stream the fight, the date provides a useful dry run roughly six weeks before Netflix hosts a pair of NFL games on Christmas Day. The stakes will be higher when it comes to streaming the fight without glitches; the stakes will be even higher for the December 25 doubleheader: Chiefs at Steelers and Ravens at Texans.