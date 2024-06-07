Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match rescheduled for November 15

The highly anticipated heavyweight boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been rescheduled for Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after Tyson required medical attention for an ulcer flareup during a flight on May 26.

Most Valuable Promotions previously announced the match, originally scheduled for July 20, would “unfortunately be postponed” after Tyson underwent a followup consultation and doctors recommended he take it easy for the next few weeks before returning to his full training regimen. They officially set the new date on Friday.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” said Nakisa Bidarian, Co-Founder of Most Valuable Promotions.

“We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium,” Bidarian said. “Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come.”

MVP said previously purchased tickets will be honored on Friday, Nov. 15. Those who can’t attend the Nov. 15 fight can obtain a refund at their original point of purchase until July 8.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties,” Tyson said in a statement Friday. “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.

In a previous statement, Tyson said that despite the ulcer flareup, his body “is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s.”

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul said in a statement at the time. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake — when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

