Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson rescheduled for Nov. 15

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson has a new date.

Paul was scheduled to face Tyson on July 20, but the fight was postponed when Tyson was advised by doctors to take a few weeks off after an ulcer flareup. Their professional heavyweight bout now will take place Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Netflix. Paul, whose MVP company is promoting the fight, announced the news Friday.

Boxing legend Tyson (50-6) will be 58 when he faces 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Paul (9-1). Tyson hasn’t competed since battling Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in their exhibition boxing match in November 2020 – his first fight in 15 years.

Paul recently transitioned from fighting notable UFC fighters to lesser-known professional boxers. “The Problem Child” is coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts of Andre August in December, followed by Ryan Bourland in March.

