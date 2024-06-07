Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight on Netflix Rescheduled for November

The boxing match between former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, to be livestreamed on Netflix, has been rescheduled for this fall.

The Paul vs. Tyson bought is now set to take place Friday, Nov. 15, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It was originally slated for July 20, but last week the event’s promoter, Most Valuable Promotions, announced the fight would be postposed due to Tyson’s need to recover from an ulcer flare-up.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions with Jake Paul.

On the undercard for the Nov. 15 event is Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, which Most Valuable Promotions hypes as “the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history.”

“We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium,” Bidarian said. “Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross-generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come.”

Tyson, in a statement provided by MVP, said: “Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”

The novel spectacle of seeing Tyson, 57, spar in the ring with social influencer-turned-boxed Paul, 27, is among a small but growing batch of live sports content picked up by Netflix. In its biggest foray yet into live sports, Netflix acquired worldwide streaming rights to two NFL games on Christmas Day 2024 (Chiefs vs. Steelers and Ravens vs. Texans). In addition, Netflix will stream at least one holiday football game in 2025 and 2026 under the three-year deal.

MVP said previously purchased tickets for Paul vs. Tyson will be honored for Friday, Nov. 15. Those unable to attend the rescheduled date are eligible for refund at their original point of purchase until July 8, 2024.

