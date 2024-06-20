Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: Odds and what to know ahead of boxing match

Jake Paul will keep himself busy with a gritty test in Mike Perry before he faces Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry preview

Paul (9-1) faces Perry (0-1) in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match less than four months before facing Tyson on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. “The Problem” child will look to add another former UFC notable to his resume after notching wins over Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. He is coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts of Andre August and Ryan Bourland.

Since parting ways with the UFC, Perry has ruled BKFC. “Platinum” is 5-0 as a bare-knuckle boxer, scoring recent stoppages of former UFC standouts Thiago Alves, Luke Rockhold, and Eddie Alvarez.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry odds

FanDuel released the odds for the bout, with Paul opening up as a moderate -250 favorite over Perry, who’s a +200 underdog.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

When: Saturday, July 20, 2024

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla

Broadcast/streaming: DAZN pay-per-view

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie