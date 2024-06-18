Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match booked for July 20

Well, it looks like Jake Paul is going to box a Mike after all this summer, but not Mike Tyson.

The YouTube star turned professional boxer is set to compete against former UFC fighter and now bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry in a boxing match on July 20 in Tampa, Fla.

Most Valuable Promotions announced the eight-round cruiserweight bout on Tuesday. It will air on DAZN pay-per-view.

Paul was originally scheduled to fight Tyson on July 20 live on Netflix, but the bout was postponed to November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. “The Problem Child” is coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts of Andre August in December, followed by Ryan Bourland in March.

Meanwhile, Perry, who hold the King of Violence title in BKFC, is undefeated since leaving the UFC in 2021. Most recently, he defended his title against Thiago Alves in April. He’s defeated several notable names in his bareknuckle boxing run, including Michael Page, Luke Rockhold, and Eddie Alvarez.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie