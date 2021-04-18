Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren live blog: Updates, highlights and results

Former YouTube star and undefeated pro boxer Jake Paul (2-0) welcomes former MMA champion Ben Askren to the ring in the main event of Saturday's Triller Fight Club card from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Despite the bizarre nature of the headlining bout, plenty of eyes will be watching thanks to Paul's massive social media following, not to mention the star-studded lineup of musicians and entertainers to be featured on the broadcast. "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, model Taylor Hill and actor Mario Lopez will be joining Snoop Dogg as part of the broadcast team. Musical acts will include performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer and the debut of hip-hop group Mt. Westmore, which features Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40

Paul is currently the favorite at -170 against Askren, who is +150 at BetMGM.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren live blog

Askren-Paul main card (Live now on FITE/PPV)

Jake Paul (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Ben Askren (pro boxing debut, 19-2-1 in MMA)

Regis Prograis (25-1) vs. Ivan Redkach (23-5)

Steve Cunningham (29-9-1) vs. Frank Mir (pro debut/boxing, 18-11-0 in MMA)

Joe Fournier (8-0) vs. Reykon (pro debut)

Askren-Paul prelims results

Junior Younan (15-0-1) vs. Jeyson Minda (14-4-1)

Lorenzo Simpson (9-0) vs. Francisco Torres (16-3-1)

Quinton Randall (7-0) vs William Jackson (13-2-2)

