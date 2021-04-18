Jake Paul vs Ben Askren LIVE result: YouTube sensation destroys MMA star with first round knockout

Dylan Terry
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Jake Paul and Ben Askren&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images for Triller)

Jake Paul and Ben Askren

Re-live all the action after YouTube star Jake Paul sensationally beat former UFC fighter Ben Askren at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Paul dispatched Askren inside one round on a star-studded night which saw Snoop Dog perform.

The YouTuber turned boxer Paul improved his record to 3-0 in impressive fashion as he stopped his more experienced opponent.

Askren, who made his name in UFC, was breached by a left jab before a right hook sent him to the canvas. He tried to continue, standing on the eight count, but the referee waved the fight off.

On a bizarre undercard Regis Prograis beat Ivan Redkach by TKO, Steve Cunningham outboxed UFC heavyweight Frank Mir, while billionaire British businessman Joe Fournier also earned a win. Re-live all the action live below:

  • The ringside video of Jake Paul knocking out Ben Askren is insane

    It shows just how devastating Jake Paul's right hand truly was when it connected with Ben Askren's chin.

  • Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul after YouTuber turned boxer beats Ben Askren inside one round

    The pair have previous on social media

  • Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren highlights & recap

    Watch the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren highlights and recap from the celebrity boxing match between the YouTube sensation and former MMA champion from Saturday's event in Atlanta. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results: Paul stops Askren inside two minutes Jake Paul stops Ben Askren

  • Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results: Paul stops Askren inside two minutes

    Not since Conor McGregor drew Floyd Mayweather Jr. out of retirement has a boxing vs. MMA crossover fight drawn such attention. Whether or not you like either fighter or the bout itself, the celebrity boxing match between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren couldn't be ignored. Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results Almost two minutes into the bout, there was little to no action until Jake Paul landed a 1-2 combination that dropped Ben Askren and stopped the fight in the first round. That was it. No action. No build-up. Just a simple two minutes and the fight was over. Paul was definitely the fighter that looked to be in better condition coming into the fight. Askren, who typically fought at 170 pounds in mixed martial arts, weighed in at a much-less-than-lean 191 pounds. Paul, by contrast, looked like he had put in some hard hours training for the fight. It showed even more in the ring. Askren, who said he was getting probably the biggest payday of his career against Paul, danced around the boxing ring without really throwing much of a punch. But less than two minutes into the fight, Paul stung him with a jab and a straight right that put Askren on the canvas. He got up, trying to survive a standing eight count, but the referee waved off the fight, as Triller Fight Club co-founder Snoop Dogg, providing commentary, yelled into the mic, "Finish him, finish him." Askren initially looked upset at the quick stoppage. He later said that he told the referee that he was fine, but the referee said, no, you're not, and then waved off the fight. But that was the end of weeks of build-up. The commentary was certainly a bit off from what is typically considered to be professional in the sports world, but then again, Triller Fight Club isn't your traditional combat sports presentation. Impartiality isn't a requirement. "I thought I was fine, but that's [the referee's] job, if that's what he felt, that's fine," Askren said in his post-fight commentary, also indicating that he wasn't overly fazed by the quick stop. "No, I'm gonna take about a million dollars home in the bank and I'm gonna coach some wrestling," Askren said, adding that he didn't intend to return to combat sports. "I will not be back again. I will not be in any sort of cage." Asked what was next for Paul, Snoop Dogg said that he though "the guy in the pink shorts" would be next, later confirming that he meant Joe Fournier, a 9-0 boxer that stopped musician Reykon earlier in the night on Saturday's boxing card. Paul said he was "going to do whatever" he wanted after beating Askren, before adding, "I don't know what's next for me. I'm just gonna enjoy my life for a second." After the fight, Snoop Dogg was on camera yelling out a message to UFC president Dana White, saying repeatedly, "Dana White, where my money at?" White had said on a Mike Tyson podcast appearance in the lead-up to the fight that he would bet a million dollars that Askren would win. Snoop Dogg countered that the bet should be two million dollars, evidently what he was referring to in his on-air comments. Jake Paul stops Ben Askren Snoop Dogg at Triller Fight Club (Photos courtesy of Triller) TRENDING > UFC Vegas 24 live results: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results Jake Paul def. Ben Askren by TKO (punches) at 1:59, R1Regis Prograis def. Ivan Redkach by technical decisionSteve Cunningham def. Frank Mir by unanimous decisionJoe Fournier def. Reykon by TKO (corner stoppage) at 3:00, R2Junior Younan def. Jeyson Minda via unanimous decisionQuinton Randall def. William Jackson via unanimous decision

  • Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov retains light heavyweight title with win over Phil Davis

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov picked up a victory in the light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinals and successfully defended his title by defeating no. 3 ranked Phil Davis. The vast majority of the fight was a stand-up battle where Nemkov decisively outstruck his opponent 145-63, whom Nemkov defeated in their first fight in 2018 by split decision in Tel Aviv, Israel. Not only was Nemkov’s voluminous striking output evident, he also took down Davis, a former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler, a handful of times. This came as somewhat of a surprise as the highly decorated wrestler previously claimed he would utilize wrestling in his gameplan. Nemkov’s conditioning also looked superb, something fans have not been able to evaluate fully, as this fight was the first time the 28-year-old champion went a full five rounds in his career. Nemkov’s victory over Davis propelled him to the light heavyweight grand prix semi-finals, where he will take on the winner of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383254050330726408?s=20 Bellator 257 results: Corey Anderson TKOs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals No. 3 ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 257 co-main event with a ground and pound TKO victory in the third round over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Yagshimuradov appeared to be a formidable opponent in the first, throwing powerful punches that Anderson respected. Perhaps Yagshimuradov’s highlight of the fight was a rear spinning heel kick toward the end of the first, breaking Anderson’s guard and connecting. Anderson indicated after the fight it slightly threw off his equilibrium. The second and third rounds were much more prosperous for “Overtime,” as he secured a takedown and utilized ground and pound toward the end of the round and went back to the well in the third with great success.With his TKO victory over Yagshimuradov, Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix, where he will take on former division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383248827423940611?s=20 Featured photo TRENDING > Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Bellator 257 Results Bellator 257 Main card Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 2:15Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:44 Bellator 257 Preliminary Card Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:55Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:08Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:53

  • UFC legend B.J. Penn asks Triller for Jake Paul fight: ‘I will happily knock this f*cker out in one round’

    The UFC Hall of Famer has not competed since May 2019.

  • Robert Whittaker weighs in on Jake Paul

    Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor? YouTube star says it’s ‘more realistic’ after knockout of Ben Askren

    Jake Paul doesn't know what's next, but he thinks he's inching closer to fighting "The Notorious."