When is Jake Paul vs Ben Askren and how can I watch it?

YouTuber Jake Paul and former MMA fighter Ben Askren will put months of trash talk aside when they finally meet in the ring this weekend.

After coming to blows at a fiery press conference last month, the pair face-off in an exhibition bout at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with plenty at stake for both fighters.

Paul is looking to move his professional boxing record to 3-0, but is yet to face an opponent with a background in combat sports. The 24-year-old debuted with a victory over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and in November, knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson inside two rounds.

Askren, 37, retired from mixed martial arts after he went 1-2 in the UFC, and was famously on the receiving end of the fastest knockout in UFC history when he was defeated by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fight this weekend.

What time is it on?

The Paul vs Askren main card gets underway at 9pm ET in Atlanta on Saturday 17 April, which is 2am GMT on the morning of Sunday 18 April in the UK. The main event isn’t expected to take place until 4am GMT.

How can I watch?

The fight is being shown live on online streaming site FITE TV in the UK. It is PPV and is available for £17.

Who’s on the undercard?

Regis Prograis vs Ivan Redkach

Steve Cunningham vs Frank Mir

Joe Fournier vs Reykon

What are the odds?

Jack Paul: 4/7

Ben Askren: 5/4

