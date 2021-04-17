Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

(Getty Images)

Jake Paul will risk his reputation in a professional boxing bout against former MMA fighter Ben Askren in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The YouTube star has spent months trash-talking the decorated wrestler, with the pair coming to blows at a fiery press conference ahead of the bout at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Paul has fought twice professionally in the past, debuting with a victory over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib before he knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson inside two rounds. “I see myself as an elite fighter right now,” Paul said. “A young prospect with a lot of motivation, a lot of hunger and I think people see me as [an] amateur. There’s sort of a big difference and there’s a big gap in between where I’m actually at and what the general audience will think, but I’m excited again to show my ability again on Saturday, against Ben who is a world-class fighter.”

Askren, 37, retired from mixed martial arts after he went 1-2 in the UFC, and was famously on the receiving end of the fastest knockout in UFC history when he was defeated by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fight this weekend.

What time is it on?

The Paul vs Askren main card gets underway at 9pm ET in Atlanta on Saturday 17 April, which is 2am GMT on the morning of Sunday 18 April in the UK. The main event isn’t expected to take place until 4am GMT.

How can I watch?

The fight is being shown live on online streaming site FITE TV in the UK. It is PPV and is available for £17.

Who’s on the undercard?

Regis Prograis vs Ivan Redkach

Steve Cunningham vs Frank Mir

Joe Fournier vs Reykon

What are the odds?

Jack Paul: 4/7

Ben Askren: 5/4

