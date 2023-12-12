Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Date, time, how to watch, background
Popular YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul returns to the ring against journeyman boxer Andre August on Friday in Glendale, Arizona.
JAKE PAUL (7-1, 4 KOs)
vs. ANDRE AUGUST (10-1-1, 5 KOs)
Date: Friday, Dec. 15
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event later in show)
Where: Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, Florida
TV/Stream: DAZN
Division: Cruiserweight (200 pounds)
At stake: No major titles
Odds: Paul 5-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)
Also on the card: Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn, super middleweights (for vacant WBC title); Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro, junior middleweights
Prediction: Paul SD
Background: Paul still has dreams of winning a world title. To do that he’ll have to gain experience against actual boxers, not fellow YouTubers or MMA stars. That’s where Andre August comes in. The 35-year-old Texan will be only the second boxer Paul, 26, has faced, following his split decision loss to Tommy Fury this past February. Paul bounced back from his first setback by easily outpointing MMA fighter Nate Diaz in August. August probably is no better than Fury was. He has won five consecutive fights since he was stopped by journeyman Eric Abraham in 2018 but he has faced no one of note and has taken part only in four- and six-rounders. The fight on Friday is set for eight rounds.