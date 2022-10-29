Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Live blog, results for Showtime event (6 p.m. ET)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – MMA Junkie is on the scene and reporting live from tonight’s Showtime event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

Paul and Silva will meet in a 187-pound fight after weeks of build-up to their main event. The five-fight card also features former UFC standout Uriah Hall making his professional boxing debut in a four-round bout against former NFL All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell.

The event gets underway at 6 p.m. ET, with the pay-per-view main card kicking off at 9 p.m. ET. Keep it locked here for results as they happen, as well as live behind-the-scenes updates.

For complete coverage of the card, check out MMA Junkie’s event page for Paul vs. Silva.

Full fight results

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell

Chris Avila vs. Doctor Mike

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie