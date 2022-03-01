Jake Paul turned down Jorge Masvidal fight, UFC star claims

Jorge Masvidal has claimed that Jake Paul turned down his offer of a fight in UFC after the mixed martial artist declined to set up a boxing match between the pair.

Paul extended an invitation to Masvidal to box, but even with an offer worth $5 million (£3.73 million) it did not appeal to the 37-year-old.

The former YouTuber has a 5-0 record as a professional boxer, including a victory over Ben Askren, who Masvidal knocked out in five seconds at UFC 239 in 2019.

Paul has indicated a willingness to switch combat sports and Masvidal has now claimed that an offer was tabled for a UFC fight.

“Why the f*** would I fight Jake Paul in boxing?” Masvidal asked DAZN News. “Look at his last pay-per-view [his rematch with Tyron Woodley]. It generated little buys - my fights generate fantastic numbers. His, not so much.

“He offered me $5m to come to box him. I make more than that in the UFC, so why would I go fight him for that? He’s got no money to offer me.

“After that horrible offer, me and my team made him and his team an offer to come fight me in the UFC.

“A one-fight deal in the UFC. I [would] beat his a**, humble him so bad that he never fights in boxing ever again.”

Paul has been lobbying UFC president Dana White to improve his fighters’ pay, insisting that White must up the $12,000 minimum fee to $50,000 before he considers a foray into the sport.

The 25-year-old also believes that conditions for the fighters must be improved.

In a message addressed to White on social media, Paul wrote: “I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to:

“1) Increase [minimum] fighter pay per fight to $50k (it’s $12k now).

“2) Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021).

“3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig… imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage.

“You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA [United States Anti-Doping Agency] and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge.

“To all UFC fighters – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term healthcare and above all you deserve freedom.

“Support each other. I am not your enemy, I am your advocate… who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank.”