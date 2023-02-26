Jake Paul-Tommy Fury result, highlights: Fury beats Paul by split decision

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 26: Tommy Fury punches Jake Paul during the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

In his seventh professional fight on Sunday, Jake Paul finally faced a professional boxer. And while Tommy Fury's résumé coming into the fight was questionable, he got the job done in the ring.

Fury won the eight-round fight by split decision with one judging scoring the fight for Paul 75-74 and the other two for Fury, both by a score of 76-73.

Paul's pro boxing career started off with a TKO of fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, who was also making his pro debut, and then a huge second-round KO of retired NBA player Nate Robinson in Robinson's pro boxing debut. Paul followed up those wins with victories over three MMA fighters (with two bouts against ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley). His last fight was a win over a 47-year-old Anderson Silva.

Paul was a -120 favorite to defeat Fury at BetMGM. Fury came in at +125.

In the co-main event, reigning WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu was dropped two times, one in the fourth round and once in the 11th, before Badou Jack finished him off in Round 12 to claim the title. Jack has now won world championship titles at three different weight classes.

The pay-per-view opened with two first-round finishes as Bader Samreen made quick work of Viorel Simion and Muhsin Cason knocked out Taryel Jafarov. Ziyad Almaayouf and Ronnald Martinez put on a show with their fight going the full four rounds. Almaayouf eked out the win on all three judges' scorecards by a score of 38-37.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury live updates

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury main card results, highlights

Cruiserweight: Tommy Fury def. Jake Paul by split decision (74-75, 76-73, 76-73)

Cruiserweight: Badou Jack def. Ilunga Makabu by TKO at 0:54 of R12:

Super lightweight: Ziyad Almaayouf def. Ronnald Martinez by unanimous decision (38-37, 38-37, 38-37)

Cruiserweight: Muhsin Cason def. Taryel Jafarov by TKO at 3:00 of R1: