Jake Paul teases a move to MMA with a video of just two kicks

At MMA Junkie, we hear about it every time there’s a story on the site about Jake Paul.

It doesn’t matter that he’s boxing high-level former MMA champions. In many eyes, Jake Paul content has no place on an MMA site.

Well, Paul may have found a way around the haters who say he has no business at MMA Junkie. Friday, the YouTube star-turned-boxer teased a move to MMA.

It was only three seconds and consisted of just two low kicks to a pad. But hey, it’s something – and he tagged Bellator and the PFL in his tweet.

“1st day training kicks,” Paul posted. “Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma”

1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma pic.twitter.com/pA1gkCrdzE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 7, 2022

Bellator president Scott Coker recently told MMA Junkie he’d welcome an opportunity to sign Paul. “This guy is just going to get better and better,” Coker said.

Paul has been feuding with UFC president Dana White in the wake of his brutal knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, which was his second win over him and was added to a KO resume that includes a starching of former Bellator and ONE champ Ben Askren.

His back-and-forth with White has had a lot to do with UFC fighter pay, but also included an accusation that White uses cocaine, after which White accused Paul of being on performance-enhancing drugs.

Who knows what Paul’s boxing future holds, let alone a possible move to MMA. But for now, the haters from the MMA fan base will have to endure one more Paul story – one that’s legit since he teased a shift to MMA.

