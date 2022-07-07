Jake Paul taps Hasim Rahman Jr. as replacement after Tommy Fury withdrawal

After losing opponent Tommy Fury earlier this week for a second time, Jake Paul has a new opponent for next month.

Paul told ESPN on Thursday he will fight Hasim Rahman Jr., whose father was a boxing heavyweight champion, Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The fight between Paul and Fury had been set since late June before Fury pulled out – to much criticism from Paul.

Rahman had been rumored to be the late-notice opponent. Rahman (12-1) is 31 and has more than twice the pro boxing experience as the 25-year-old Paul (5-0).

Rahman also may be less of a name as a pay-per-view draw than Paul’s wins over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley (twice) and Ben Askren.

England’s Fury recently was denied entry into the United States. This past week, he was held up at Heathrow Airport in London when he tried to depart for New York to attend a news conference with Paul. Then he was denied entry to the States due to his family’s reported ties with alleged Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan, who is wanted by the U.S. government.

Fury said he was taken aback after the incident transpired.

“I can stand here, and I say I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong, and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA,” Fury said.

Fury previously pulled out of a fight with Paul after he in December 2021. Woodley replaced Fury on just two weeks’ notice and was knocked out in the rematch.

