Jake Paul responds to Dana White’s rant about Anderson Silva with counterproposal

Jake Paul caught wind of Dana White’s press conference on Tuesday and issued a retort to the UFC president.

Paul, a YouTube sensation-turned-boxer, was once again the target of White’s verbal scorn following this week’s Dana White’s Contender Series event.

White said he doesn’t think Paul will pursue a boxing match with former UFC champion Anderson Silva, who has pulled off a pair of highly publicized boxing wins over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz since parting ways with the promotion.

“I f*cking guarantee you this: You ain’t gonna see Jake Paul calling Anderson Silva out. That I f*cking promise you,” White said. “(Silva is) his size, and he’s actually good. He’s old, which is what Jake Paul likes to fight old guys. He likes to fight old guys that are too small and that are absolutely, positively washed up.”

The push for Paul vs. Silva came adjacent to White essentially putting the kibosh on any possibility of Jorge Masvidal being lent out of his UFC contract for a boxing bout. Paul has been feuding with “Gamebred” in the media, going back to the days prior to his August win over Tyron Woodley, and both said they would like the grudge match to happen.

Paul appears to still be fixated on Masvidal and after White’s comments, he issued a counteroffer to make the fight come to fruition (via Twitter):

. @danawhite why you so scared to get embarrassed? pic.twitter.com/xehnZaDva4 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 15, 2021

“Anderson’s out … JAKE JAKE JAKE..” I want your star talent. Your “in their prime” strikers so I can exploit their lack of Boxing ability. So let’s do this Me vs. Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Serrano vs. Amanda Nunes… If we win, you let any of your fighters fight me going forward. If we lose, I leave you and your exploitive business along. DANA…DANA….DANA?

White did not appear to have any interest in allowing Masvidal to fight Paul when he briefly touched on the topic. It would likely have to be a co-promotion with Showtime, which White has spoken negatively of since doing business with the it for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match.