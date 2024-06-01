Jake Paul reacts to Mike Tyson boxing fight postponement: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Jake Paul’s biggest career boxing fight has fallen through – at least for now – and the YouTube star is understandably upset about it.

On Friday, MVP promotions announced that Paul’s mega boxing match against Mike Tyson had to be postponed due to Tyson’s health issues. Although they intend to reschedule the fight for later this year in the same venue, the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Paul can’t help but feel down about not getting the fight for the July 20 date.

“Obviously, devastating news,” Paul said in a video posted on X. “I’m heartbroken. I’m speechless, gutted. We’ve been working so hard over here, everyone in this camp. I just feel bad for everyone involved in this event, the whole undercard. This was an opportunity ripped from all of us.

“I do value Mike’s health first and foremost. I love that guy and have so much respect for him. I want Mike to be healthy. He says he still is going to knock me out, and I bought myself some time, so Mike is still talking sh*t. Mike, if you still want to do this like you said behind close doors behind the scenes, thank you. You just need a little bit of time, so I’m ready whenever you are. This is too big of an opportunity. I think this fight is going to change the world.”

According to MVP promotions, the new date for the fight will be announced on June 7. The fight, which was going to stream live on Netflix, was scheduled for eight two-minute rounds and was going to be sanctioned as a fully professional fight.

Postponing the event with Mike Tyson… pic.twitter.com/TrtOc5sIce — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie