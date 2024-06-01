Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight is postponed. What to know

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's highly anticipated fight has been postponed.

Tyson was supposed to get back into the ring at 58 years old. However, Netflix announced on May 31 that due to Tyson's recent health issues, the match will not go as planned.

“Unfortunately Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned. Tyson’s recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks,” the statement begins. “The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no limitations and both fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup!”

The statement added to “stay tuned for the new fight date to be announced by the end of next week.”

Tyson also released his own statement on the matter, saying, “I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Paul also released a statement, saying that he “fully” supported the postponement “so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night.”

“My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake — when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish,” Paul added. “Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

The news comes days after the former heavyweight champ suffered a medical scare while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26.

On May 27, the athlete’s reps said in a statement to NBC News that thankfully Tyson was “doing great.”

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him,” the statement said.

Netflix first announced on March 7 that the legendary fighter would take on YouTube star-turned-boxer Paul, who is 30 years younger than Tyson, in a match that would be streamed live.

Here's what to know about the fight:

When is the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul?

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20, 2024, less than a month after Tyson celebrates his 58th birthday.

However, given the latest updated, a new date will be announced soon.

Where will it be held?

The Tyson-Paul fight is going to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the 80,00-seat stadium that is the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

According to Netflix, previously purchased tickets for the fight will be honored for the new date. Those unable to make the rescheduled date, when announced, can get a refund. More details will be shared in the coming weeks.

How can you watch it?

Netflix will stream the match live through a partnership with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

It's the latest push into sports programming for Netflix, which recently signed a $5 billion, 10-year deal to acquire the rights to exclusively stream WWE Raw, the popular World Wrestling Entertainment show that airs on Monday nights.

Paul started MVP company in 2021 with Nakisa Bidarian to promote various boxing matches and combat sports events. Bidarian alluded to the age difference between Tyson and Paul in a statement about the event.

"Six generations of boxing fans will have a stake in the outcome and will be able to watch an anti-hero, Jake Paul, put it all on the line against the baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson," he said.

When was the last time Mike Tyson fought in a boxing match?

Tyson got in the ring most recently at 54 years old in 2020 in an exhibition match against another legendary boxer, Roy Jones Jr., who was 51 at the time. No one was declared the winner, as the fight was ruled a split draw by the judges.

Paul fought on the same night in an earlier match, knocking out former New York Knicks player turned boxer Nate Robinson.

In his prime in the 1980s, Tyson was one of the most fearsome heavyweight boxers in history. Known as "Iron" Mike, he became the undisputed heavyweight champion at just 20 years old and won his first 37 fights before a stunning knockout at the hands of Buster Douglas in 1990.

Mike Tyson (Focus On Sport / Getty Images)

Tyson then served three years in prison for a rape conviction before resuming his boxing career. He is 50-6 all time with 44 knockouts in his boxing career, and he was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011.

He now runs a cannabis business and hosts a podcast while occasionally making movie appearances, including in the hit comedy "The Hangover" and its sequel.

What is Jake Paul's record as a boxer?

Paul rose to fame as a social media influencer and YouTube star before turning to professional boxing in 2018.

He has a 9-1 record with six knockouts. His most recent win came on March 2 against Ryan Bourland with a first-round stoppage. Many of his fights have come against fellow YouTubers, mixed-martial arts fighters switching over to boxing, or novelty boxers like Robinson.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard," Paul said in the news release. "Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons."

What have Mike Tyson and Jake Paul said about their boxing match?

When news of their boxing match was announced in March, Paul said this would be the “fight of a lifetime.”

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time,” Paul said in a news release at the time. “This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

Tyson added, “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.”

Who else is fighting on the undercard?

Before Tyson and Paul hit the ring together undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor will take on unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano.

