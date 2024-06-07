Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing bout moved to Nov. 15

Mike Tyson (pictured) experienced a health scare, resulting in the postponement of his boxing bout with Jake Paul. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI

June 7 (UPI) -- Mike Tyson, who experienced a health issue that resulted in the postponement of his bout with Jake Paul, will now battle the YouTuber-turned-boxer Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas, Most Valuable Promotions announced Friday.

The promotion company also said a rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor for the super lightweight title will serve as the co-main event to the bout at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The event will air live on Netflix.

"Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season," Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a news release.

"We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, Nov. 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come."

Jake Paul said he expects to claim a victory against Mike Tyson in a boxing bout on Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas.

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions announced May 31 that the bout, planned for July 20, was postponed because of a "recent ulcer flare up" for Tyson, which limited his ability to train.

Paul said he fully supported the postponement so that Tyson "has no excuses." The 27-year-old also said he will be ready to claim a victory against his 57-year-old foe. Tyson's last sanctioned bout was in 2005. The former heavyweight champion, known for his overwhelming power, owns a 50-6 career record, with 44 knockouts.

Mike Tyson said he will knock out Jake Paul in their Nov. 15 boxing bout.

Paul is 9-1 with six knockouts during his brief boxing career. He beat Ryan Bourland by TKO on March 2 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly," Tyson said. "I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will meet in a title fight Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, Nov. 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix."