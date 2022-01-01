Jake Paul issues demands to Dana White in exchange for boxing retirement, move to UFC

Jake Paul is upping the ante on Dana White’s recent challenge about doing steroid testing on the YouTuber turned boxer.

Earlier this week, White extended a challenge to Paul that came on the heels of repeated accusations about the UFC president being a frequent user of cocaine.

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul,” White said. “This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

Paul remained silent in the immediate aftermath of White’s comments, but with the calendar freshly rolled over to 2022, he decided it was time to respond.

The counteroffer from Paul does include doping testing, but it’s part of a much bigger picture. Paul laid out multiple terms around improving fighter pay, with it all tied into him retiring from boxing and moving over to the UFC.

Paul said he would enter the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing program in preparation for a fight against Jorge Masvidal, who he has been beefing with the media for the past several months.

Check out the terms of Paul’s offer to White, which he’s set a five-day acceptance timeline on (via Twitter):

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: 1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k (it’s $12k now) 2) Guarantee UFC fighters %%50 of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021) 3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge. To all UFC fighter – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and your peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term health and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy. I am your advocate…who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank

Paul, 24, is coming off a devastating knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their boxing rematch in December. He’s undefeated in his combat sports career thus far, including two wins over Woodley and a victory over former Bellator titleholder Ben Askren.