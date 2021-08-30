Jake Paul fires back at ‘loser’ Nate Diaz: ‘Of course he wants a pay day’

CLEVELAND – Jake Paul welcomes a fight with Nate Diaz after the UFC star dismissed his performance.

Paul picked up his biggest win to date when he defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley by split decision at Sunday’s pay-per-view event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Although Paul was able to outpoint Woodley over the course eight rounds, Diaz was not impressed.

“These guys both suck.”

These guys both suck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 30, 2021

When asked about Diaz’s tweet at the post-fight news conference, Paul said Diaz is just searching for a big pay day.

“Again, another loser talking up,” Paul said. “Of course he wants a pay day. I’m one of the money fighters now in boxing. The guy’s got a chin, but he doesn’t land punches right. So that fight’s there. No problem. Thank you for the attention. Thank you for watching me. I appreciate it fanboy.”

Paul was also able to get former UFC dual-champ Conor McGregor’s attention, but the YouTube star ripped him by claiming he’d be an easier fight than Woodley.

Love him or hate him, Paul has captured the attention of the entire combat sports world, selling out 16,000 seats at the arena for his fourth professional win in the ring against Woodley.

