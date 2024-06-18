Jake Paul to fight at Amalie Arena next month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul will be fighting at Amalie Arena next month.

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) will fight MMA star and bare-knuckle champion boxer Mike Perry (5-0, 3 KOs BKFC)on July 20 as part of “Fear No Man” on DAZN pay-per-view.

Paul was originally supposed to fight Mike Tyson on July 20, but after that was rescheduled to November, Paul decided to schedule another fight.

“When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20,” Paul said in a statement. “Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there’s no better opponent for me than Mike Perry.”

“Jake Paul claims he fears no man, but on Saturday, July 20, the world will see the truth: he just made the worst mistake of his life in trying to get through me before Iron Mike,” Perry said in a statement. “I’m going to make it look easy on Saturday, July 20 and I’m going to teach Jake Paul the most he’s ever learned about fighting.”

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano and Stevie “Sledgehammer” Morgan will also fight as the co-main event.

Tickets for the event go on sale at Noon on Wednesday through Ticketmaster and range from $20 to $500 and $1,000 to $5,000 for VIP.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.