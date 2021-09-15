Jake Paul explains why he keeps boxing former UFC fighters

Jake Paul defeats Ben Askren

Jake Paul has had four "professional" boxing matches. He's currently undefeated and his last two wins have been over a former Bellator champion and a former UFC champion.

After boxing a YouTuber in his debut and a former NBA player in his second bout, Paul turned his attention to former UFC fighters as opponents. In his third boxing match, Paul knocked out former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight champion and former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

In his fourth fight, Paul faced former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and defeated "The Chosen One" by split decision. For his next fight, Paul would like to face currently UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

Hand picking former UFC fighters to box has been Paul's strategy.

"The audience there (in MMA) is just so strong, and the names there are bigger," Paul said during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. "We're taking the years of hard work that the UFC put in to promoting these guys. They have big names."

Dana White rants about ‘silly’ Triller and those ‘f*cking dumb enough to pay and watch’ those fights

"A lot of times on the boxing side, there's not as many big names. There's not when you compare apples to apples," Paul said.

There's no shortage of former UFC fighters that want to box Paul. Woodley has lobbied for a rematch. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort called out Paul before and after his win over Evander Holyfield in an exhibition bout on Saturday. Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has expressed interest in boxing Jake or his brother Logan.

Jake Paul wants to box Jorge Masvidal next