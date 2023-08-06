Jake Paul dismisses potential Conor McGregor fight after Nate Diaz win: ‘He needs to go to rehab’

DALLAS – Jake Paul knows what he wants to do next after defeating Nate Diaz in their boxing match, and it’s not a showdown with Conor McGregor.

Paul (7-1) defeated Diaz (0-1) by unanimous decision on Saturday at American Airlines Center, rebounding from his lone career loss against Tommy Fury earlier this year. It was arguably his best performance to date, and one he said put his career back on its necessary trajectory.

“There’s this pressure off,” Paul told MMA Junkie and other reporters at the post-fight news conference. “I know I’m meant to be here and I did exactly what I said I was going to do, which is when I lost, I came back and got better. I showed the world how to lose on the biggest stage and then come back and win on the biggest stage.”

Paul was largely in control of the 10-round bout with Diaz. He landed big shots in the first frame, then scored a knockdown in Round 5. He predicted prior to fight that he would win by knockout, but credited Diaz for his durability and perseverance in difficult moments.

“It’s what I expected,” Paul said. “(His toughness) is what he is known for. I don’t know how he survived that first round, but he’s a dog, and I walked the dog.”

Since the earliest stages of his boxing career, Paul envisioned he would eventually have fights with Diaz and former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor. He crossed one of those names off the list on Saturday, but said his interest in the other has fizzled.

Going forward, Paul said he intends to pursue a rematch with Diaz in MMA under the PFL banner, then continue to work his way up in the boxing world with his ultimate goal of one day sharing the ring with the legendary Canelo Alvarez.

“I don’t care about (McGregor),” Paul said. “He needs to go to rehab. I want Nate in MMA. I want more professional boxers and I want Canelo.”

