Jake Paul, Dana White feud after appearance at UFC 261: 'They're full of s***'

Jake Paul and Dana White are still going at it.

Paul, after making an appearance at UFC 261 on Saturday night, fired back at the UFC president on social media on Sunday.

White slams Paul, Triller Fight Club at UFC 261

White, after the fights in Jacksonville, Florida, called out Paul and Triller fight club, claiming they lied about how many people purchased Paul’s fight against Ben Askren earlier this month.

"The numbers are there? Nah. I don't know if the numbers are there," White said, via CBS Sports. "Do you know what would happen to this guy [in the UFC]? He ain't fighting in the UFC. He's getting hand-picked opponents, and God knows what else is going on with that whole f***ing thing.

"There is a market for that. That is not what I do. That's not what I do. People want to see that, and it's great, and this kid's going to make a couple bucks before this ride is over. It's just not what I do. What I do is what happened tonight. What happened tonight is, we sold this place out and it was packed, and the numbers that you're hearing [Triller] did, they're full of s***. They're full of s***. OK? They didn't pull those kind of numbers at all, not even f***ing close.”

Paul beat Askren, a former UFC fighter, via a first-round knockout at the star-studded Triller Fight Club event last Saturday in Atlanta. The YouTube star is 3-0 in his professional boxing career, with his first two wins coming against YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Paul claimed on Instagram after his win that the fight had 1.5 million pay-per-view buys and generated $75 million.

Jake Paul fires back on Twitter

Paul, after hearing White’s comments, hit back on social media Sunday.

His comments come after he showed up at UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday and got into a heated exchange with Daniel Cormier.

Jake Paul is in the building at #UFC261. Did you hear Daniel Cormier say on the broadcast that he'd "slap him in the face?"



Well, they had a confrontation. 😬



(🎥 @MMAjunkieJohn) pic.twitter.com/ilwWgIO2rw — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 25, 2021

White has insisted that the bet Paul is referring to with Snoop Dogg never happened. Snoop Dogg, who was on the Triller Fight Club broadcast, was ecstatic after Paul’s win and screaming at White to pay him for the bet.

"I don't owe Snoop $2 million. I never bet," White told Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole.

"Let me make it clear right here to everybody: I have never made an illegal bet ever. I did not make an illegal bet on Saturday night. I did not bet $2 million with Snoop or anybody."

