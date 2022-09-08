‘Jake Paul could win’: Nate Diaz weighs in on the Youtuber-turned-boxer’s chances against Anderson Silva

LAS VEGAS – As one of the “real ninjas” of the fight game, Diaz keeps his eye on all things happening in the fight world, including the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match.

Silva, 47, will step into the boxing ring to face Paul, 25, at Gila River Arena in Phoenix on Oct. 29. While the skill and experience gap in combat sports is vastly in favor of Silva, the age discrepancy could lead to an unpredictable outcome.

“I’m interested in all combat,” Diaz told reporters, including MMA Junkie at UFC 279 media day Wednesday. Diaz, who is on the verge of becoming a fight promoter himself, is among those who are not counting out either competitor in this unthinkable matchup between former UFC champ and Youtuber.

“I see it going a lot of different ways,” Diaz said. “I think Anderson for sure – I didn’t like when he fought (Julio) Cesar Chavez Jr. and they, I think it may have been the organization they were fighting under or whatever, but they were talking like all surprised that Anderson was beating Chavez Jr. Respect to Chavez Jr., Senior, all the boxing… But why are they acting surprised that Anderson Silva is doing good? What do you even think Chavez Jr. is even doing in there with Anderson Silva?

“They considered him the GOAT in the UFC for a long time, you know? There was no appreciation for that and I thought that was stupid.”

Silva defeated Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision in the main event of tribute to the Kings at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on June 19, 2021. While the judges were somehow split, Silva dominated the fight. He would then go on to record a first-round knockout of former UFC champion Tito Ortiz in a boxing match three months later.

Despite his success in the boxing ring after exiting the UFC, Diaz isn’t looking past what Paul has been able to accomplish as an undefeated boxer with five wins.

“I think they’d be stupid if they’re trying to count him (Silva) out at all in this fight, but I also see that Jake Paul could win or do well too,” Diaz said. “(He’s) Young, motivated, strong, inspired to box. So, I think it makes for an interesting fight.”

If Paul is able to emerge victorious, it would be his third victory in the boxing ring over a former UFC champion. Paul previously defeated Tyron Woodley in a pair of bouts in 2021; winning the first by split decision, and the rematch by sixth-round knockout.

Diaz is preparing to enter the potential final bout of his UFC career at UFC 279, where he meets undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in the main event.

UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNEWS and early prelims on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 279.

