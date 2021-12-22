Jake Paul claims he makes more money than every UFC fighter combined

Jake Paul has claimed he makes more money than “every UFC fighter combined” – including Conor McGregor.

The YouTuber has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer in recent years and has beaten former UFC champion Tyron Woodley twice in the last four months.

Paul, 24, outpointed the 39-year-old in August then knocked Woodley out cold last Saturday.

He has since called out a number of UFC stars, including Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman.

“I make more than every UFC fighter f*****g combined, including Conor,” Paul said on his brother Logan’s podcast.

“Y’all work for f*****g Dana [White, UFC president], y’all work for WME, Endeavor – that’s who you work for.

“I make more than all of you silly motherf******s. Why would I go into the UFC, sign a contract and give away my f*****g rights and s***?” Paul continued, referring to Masvidal’s suggestion that the YouTuber fight him under mixed martial arts rules.

“I own my content, I own my platform, I own everything; they don’t own s***, they are literally employees.

“I’m a f*****g CEO and every UFC fighter is an employee. Get that straight. I’m not coming over there and doing s*** with y’all.”

Paul is reported by Manchester Evening News to have earned around $5million for his first fight with Woodley, while McGregor is estimated by MMA Salaries to have made $3.6m for his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July.