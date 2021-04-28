Jake Paul challenges UFC’s Kamaru Usman after knocking out Ben Askren
Jake Paul has called out UFC superstar Kamaru Usman after knocking out Ben Askren in his latest professional boxing fight.
The YouTube star has caused a stir in the fighting world, routinely calling out some of the biggest names in both boxing and MMA.
And after moving to 3-0 in the professional ranks, Paul is eager to test himself against the welterweight champion.
"Challenge accepted,” Paul said. “Usman, if your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up.
“I promise it will be your biggest pay day.”
Beyond Usman, who smashed Jorge Masvidal last weekend at UFC 261 with a devastating knockout, Paul is keen to take on another legendary UFC fighter in the shape of Daniel Cormier.
Cormier ignited the feud and demanded the YouTube star to come into his kingdom and fight him under MMA rules.
Paul has been linked with a fight against another UFC star in Tyron Woodley, while professional boxer and half-brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, is another option.
But Paul is especially keen on mixing it with Nate Diaz, where he would relish his role as the underdog.
“I think people will immediately write me off,” Paul said.
“Even someone watching this interview right now is like, ‘Oh, this kid’s crazy. Nate Diaz is such a dog, he’s going to kill Jake, he’s out of his mind.’ But they’re going to tune in and watch, right?
“It’s two massive names, and it would be a massive pay-per-view, and then when they see me obliterate him, they’re jaws are going to be dropped – they’re not going to know how to react. They’re going to think it’s rigged again.
“And at that moment in time, I’ll be undeniable to fight Conor McGregor, because I beat the guy that beat you, Conor. And the Jake Paul vs. Conor fight is a massive fight.
“I’m like, why wait? I don’t need to be in this sport forever. I’m not trying to get 100 fights. Let’s do the biggest fights right away.”
