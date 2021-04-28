Jake Paul challenges UFC’s Kamaru Usman after knocking out Ben Askren

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Rathborn
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Paul has called out Kamaru Usman (Getty)
Jake Paul has called out Kamaru Usman (Getty)

Jake Paul has called out UFC superstar Kamaru Usman after knocking out Ben Askren in his latest professional boxing fight.

The YouTube star has caused a stir in the fighting world, routinely calling out some of the biggest names in both boxing and MMA.

And after moving to 3-0 in the professional ranks, Paul is eager to test himself against the welterweight champion.

"Challenge accepted,” Paul said. “Usman, if your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up.

“I promise it will be your biggest pay day.”

Beyond Usman, who smashed Jorge Masvidal last weekend at UFC 261 with a devastating knockout, Paul is keen to take on another legendary UFC fighter in the shape of Daniel Cormier.

Cormier ignited the feud and demanded the YouTube star to come into his kingdom and fight him under MMA rules.

Paul has been linked with a fight against another UFC star in Tyron Woodley, while professional boxer and half-brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, is another option.

But Paul is especially keen on mixing it with Nate Diaz, where he would relish his role as the underdog.

“I think people will immediately write me off,” Paul said.

“Even someone watching this interview right now is like, ‘Oh, this kid’s crazy. Nate Diaz is such a dog, he’s going to kill Jake, he’s out of his mind.’ But they’re going to tune in and watch, right?

“It’s two massive names, and it would be a massive pay-per-view, and then when they see me obliterate him, they’re jaws are going to be dropped – they’re not going to know how to react. They’re going to think it’s rigged again.

“And at that moment in time, I’ll be undeniable to fight Conor McGregor, because I beat the guy that beat you, Conor. And the Jake Paul vs. Conor fight is a massive fight.

“I’m like, why wait? I don’t need to be in this sport forever. I’m not trying to get 100 fights. Let’s do the biggest fights right away.”

Read More

Chisora vs Parker ring walks: What time will fight start in the UK?

Chisora vs Parker: How to watch in UK, date, start time and full undercard and TV information

Tyson Fury’s camp growing ‘pessimistic’ about Anthony Joshua fight ever happening

Recommended Stories

  • Daniel Cormier open to Jake Paul fight: ‘I’m going to rip his face apart’

    Cormier addressed his heated exchange with Paul at UFC 261 and said the YouTuber was “disrespecting” him at the event

  • Jorge Masvidal: 'I am a fan' of Kamaru Usman's knockout punch at UFC 261

    Masvidal is 'a fan' of the punch that knocked him out.

  • Joe Rogan Gets It Wrong on Vaccines and Young People

    For the same reasons that the busiest bodies on the left despise Substack and other platforms for independent content producers — envy of financial success and of more interesting people, fear of the wrong zany ideas (the kind not welcome on the New York Times opinion page or Joy Reid’s cable show) — they now would like to make a villain out of comedian, Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator, and podcasting pioneer Joe Rogan. Recall that many of them demanded that Bernie Sanders disavow Rogan, who in his various capacities has made the kind of bad controversial comments that render him unwelcome in certain kinds of liberal circles, after he endorsed the Vermont senator during the 2020 presidential cycle. We should keep in mind this latent anger at Rogan when considering the reaction to his very, aggressively, incontrovertibly wrong comments on the coronavirus vaccines. He said the following: People say, “Do you think it’s safe to get vaccinated?” I’ve said, “Yeah for the most part I think it’s safe to get vaccinated. I do, I do.” But if you’re like 21 years old and you say to me, “Should I get vaccinated?” I go, “No. Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person?” Like look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself. If you’re a healthy person and you’re exercising all the time and you’re young, and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this. Rogan went on to discuss parents’ being worried about vaccine mandates for their younger children. This is, of course, not a totally unreasonable concern. The vaccines have not been approved for children, and if universities are any indication, vaccination could become compulsory in schools sometime in the future. Parents’ opposing the theoretical mandatory vaccination of their children is righteous. But such a mandate is, at this moment, just that: theoretical. The government has not foisted vaccines on children. Nor has it shown any indication of planning to do so. And on the central issue of vaccination and young adults, Rogan is simply mistaken. Not only does he fail to consider the important public-health risks associated with large numbers of young people opting not to be vaccinated, but his risk assessments for young people vis-à-vis the virus and vaccine are also faulty — and wildly so. If young people do not inoculate themselves in large numbers, the virus will continue to spread among both the young and older, more vulnerable unvaccinated populations. The first-order consequences are serious enough; many in this latter group will die and some youngsters — most of whom Rogan is right to say are not at risk of dying — could suffer long-term effects from the disease that we do not yet fully grasp. Moreover, the longer the disease retains a significant foothold in the population, the more variants will develop. While the vaccines have been remarkably effective at combating many of the variants that have developed to this point, there’s no guarantee that they will be as successful in the future. But even if we were to consider the question of whether young people should get vaccinated based only on their chances of dying, any examination of the available data would lead to the conclusion that the answer is “yes.” According to the most recent CDC data, 2,097 Americans in the 18–29 age group have passed away with COVID as at least a contributing factor in their death. In the 30–39 bracket, that number rises to 6,089. For Americans in their 40s, it’s 16,507. Now, these are not especially scary counts, and if you’ve been listening to only the shrillest of alarmists in the media over the last year, you might be shocked by how low they are. But even so, they still represent a threat that is orders of magnitude higher than that which is supposedly posed by the vaccines. The CDC halted distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two weeks ago after only a few instances of severe blood-clotting within a very specific demographic were linked to it. Pfizer and Moderna have had basically no problems linked to their vaccines save for the rare allergic reaction. So Rogan’s thesis fails even on its own terms. Joe Rogan was irresponsible and careless, and he deserves to be critiqued for it. The man has an enormous platform. To use it to mislead, even unintentionally, during a pandemic is to endanger lives. We should nevertheless be careful in how we go about correcting him. Rogan is not an expert, and he doesn’t profess to be one. In many ways, he’s a stand-in for your average American: curious, opinionated, skeptical, and a little bit crazy. That’s why so many people like him. It may not be the wisest approach to have the oft-wrong experts blast him or get carried away in a pre-made mob that already wanted so very badly to see him destroyed. Many will see themselves as well as Rogan as the subjects of such ire. So much of the rhetoric of vaccine advocates has been pedantic and angry. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield kept it up by responding to Rogan like this: I guess my first question would be, did Joe Rogan become a medical doctor while we weren’t looking? I’m not sure that taking scientific and medical advice from Joe Rogan is perhaps the most productive way for people to get their information. If less vaccine skepticism is the ultimate aim, we’ll need fewer ad hominem arguments from authority as well as fewer ignorant Rogan-esque riffs.

  • 2021 NFL draft: 5 bold predictions for the Steelers draft

    Look for plenty of surprises from the Steelers draft.

  • Australia to investigate two deaths for possible links to COVID-19 vaccine

    Australia's medicines regulator will investigate two deaths for possible links to the COVID-19 vaccine, raising fresh concerns as the country seeks to accelerate an immunisation programme that has widely missed its initial vaccination targets. "All reports ... of death following vaccination are reviewed to assess the likelihood that the vaccine contributed to the event or medical condition that led to a fatal outcome," the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said on Thursday. Two men died in the country's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) days after getting their coronavirus vaccine shots, Australian media reported.

  • Pete Carroll downplays offseason Russell Wilson drama: 'We weren’t trading Russell'

    Amid an offseason of public silence, Seahawks brass faced questions Wednesday about the drama surrounding their franchise quarterback.

  • Video: The most impressive UFC 261 title fight performance was …

    Did Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas or Valentina Shevchenko leave the biggest impression on your coming out of UFC 261?

  • Jake Paul adds Kamaru Usman to the list of UFC fighters he wants to box

    At some point, the list of MMA fighters Jake Paul says he'll meet in the boxing ring probably will outpace the ones he hasn't.

  • Dustin Poirier doesn’t view Conor McGregor choosing another charity as ‘a slap in the face’

    Conor McGregor's choice not to donate to The Good Fight Foundation isn't something Dustin Poirier is taking personal.

  • Knicks in talks with Luca Vildoza, EuroLeague star from Argentina

    The Knicks have been in talks with EuroLeague star G ﻿Luca Vildoza.

  • How wedding guest style has changed, 10 years on from Kate and William's big day

    The thing about wedding photographs is that, naturally, they tend to stick around on the mantelpiece for a very long time. One guest’s temporary lapse of fashion judgement – perhaps a spur-of-the-moment decision to don an eyrie-esque hat – can end up immortalised on another family’s gallery wall, or spotted years later dangling from the father-of-the-bride's car keys. For the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29 2011, the 1,900 guests in attendance no doubt experienced a greatly amplified version of the stress associated with occasion outfit planning. Millions would be watching on television and, although social media was relatively new, internet sharing was ready and able to make memes of Princess Beatrice’s millinery. A decade on, fashion history has been kinder to some guests’ outfits than others. The high-profile attendees at the Cambridge do were devoted to skyscraper platforms and spiky hats, setting a very public template for British wedding guests for years to come. Many of us are now preparing to attend weddings again – in most cases it’s the first big event we’ve dressed up for in quite some time. There are some sartorial lessons that we can all glean from William and Kate’s photographs. Here’s how to choose an outfit that looks modern, but will stand the test of time.

  • Buxton gets 5 hits, Twins homer 6 times in rout of Indians

    As Byron Buxton walked to the plate for his final at-bat, he didn't consider hitting for the cycle until a fan pointed out the obvious. “I heard this little kid and he’s like, ‘All you need is a triple,’” said Buxton, who settled for his second double. Buxton homered on Logan Allen's second pitch and went 5 for 5, Mitch Garver hit two homers and the struggling Twins connected six times to end a four-game losing streak with a 10-2 thumping of the Cleveland Indians.

  • Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul set for June 6 in Miami

    "Bragging rights" apparently are on the line when boxing champ Floyd Mayweather steps in the ring with YouTuber Logan Paul.

  • Mike Tyson claims he will fight Lennox Lewis in September

    Pair fought one another for the world heavyweight title in 2002

  • When will Steph Curry become top 3-point shooter in NBA history?

    Damian Lillard became one of the top 3-point shooters in NBA history Tuesday night when he made his 2,000th shot from beyond the arc.

  • Facial cut forces T.J. Dillashaw from UFC comeback fight vs. Cory Sandhagen

    The wait to see T.J. Dillashaw step back in the UFC octagon just got a little longer.

  • Umpire makes awful obstruction call in Brewers vs. Marlins

    The umpiring crew for Brewers vs. Marlins Wednesday made arguably the worst ruling of the season, calling obstruction when there was absolutely no obstruction.

  • Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul confirm fight for 6 June in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium

    The legendary boxer finally takes on the YouTube star this summer

  • Real Madrid defender Marcelo called for election duty, could miss Champions League semifinal

    Marcelo may not be able to get out of working the polls in time for Real Madrid's matchup with Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals next week.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”