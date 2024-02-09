Jake Paul challenges ‘horrid boxer’ Sean Strickland; Former UFC champ responds with death threat

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is no stranger to riling people up, and one of his latest actions caught the eye of Jake Paul.

Strickland recently sparred with Sneako, which in reality, was just a one-sided beatdown that left the streamer bruised and bloodied. Paul took exception to the footage that was posted online, prompting the YouTuber-turned-boxer to issue a challenge of his own.

“The Problem Child” called Strickland “embarrassing” and a “horrid boxer” for his actions against Sneako. Paul challenged Strickland to travel to Puerto Rico for a fight, and if the former UFC champion wins, he will take home a $1 million prize.

It didn’t take long for Strickland to offer his reply, in which he took a shot at Paul for losing to Tommy Fury. Strickland also accepted the challenge, but things took a dark turn from that point, as the former UFC champ said he would kill Paul if it were legal.

Scroll below to read the back-and-forth messages between Paul and Strickland.

Jake Paul issues challenge

Shawn Strickland you’re embarrassing for trying to stop sneako like that you weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out😅 You’re a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people.. I’ll fly you to PR and we can fight on camera… if you win… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2024

Shawn Strickland you’re embarrassing for trying to stop sneako like that you weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out😅 You’re a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people.. I’ll fly you to PR and we can fight on camera… if you win I’ll give you $1 million (half your net worth) But if you get dropped you have to get Betr tattooed on you. DM me. But just like paddy I’m guessing you’ll find a way to run.

Strickland brings up Paul's loss to Tommy Fury

You lost to a part time boxer….. lmao……… don't forget that… https://t.co/5fDBF6KhZv — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

You lost to a part time boxer….. lmao……… don’t forget that…

Strickland accepts the challenge

But yes lol… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

But yes lol…

Strickland highlights footage of Paul vs. Fury

Jake "I'm gonna pad my record with a part time boxer" Part time boxer off the couch wins lmao…… https://t.co/hV6uxLW8yO — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

Jake “I’m gonna pad my record with a part time boxer” Part time boxer off the couch wins lmao……

Paul says it's time to "bully back" Strickland

I hate bullies. I was bullied and then was the bully sometimes in my YouTuber days. But now all my energy is focused on Boxing Bullies @Boxingbullies and helping the youth. But when I see someone like Strickland constantly bullying people, it’s time to bully back. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2024

I hate bullies. I was bullied and then was the bully sometimes in my YouTuber days. But now all my energy is focused on Boxing Bullies

@Boxingbullies

and helping the youth. But when I see someone like Strickland constantly bullying people, it’s time to bully back.

Most Valuable Promotions puts out a poll

Are you watching Jake & Sean spar for free on a stream? — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) February 9, 2024

Strickland issues death threat

Real talk… jokes aside.. Jake Paul is an utter fucking joke….. You box small retired old mma fighters and you sell sugar water to kids.. If it were legal I'd take your fucking life with a smile on my face. Is there any place on this earth I can take this man's life and walk? — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

Real talk… jokes aside.. Jake Paul is an utter fucking joke….. You box small retired old mma fighters and you sell sugar water to kids.. If it were legal I’d take your fucking life with a smile on my face. Is there any place on this earth I can take this man’s life and walk?

Strickland has a counteroffer for Paul

Actually Jake I'll make you a better deal because money can't buy happiness and you have plenty of it and youre still a cunt……. No cameras, me and you in a desert…. That would buy my happiness… No Instagram, no likes, no games…. Just you that's what I want……. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

Actually Jake I’ll make you a better deal because money can’t buy happiness and you have plenty of it and youre still a cunt……. No cameras, me and you in a desert…. That would buy my happiness… No Instagram, no likes, no games…. Just you that’s what I want…….

Strickland wishes "sh*t people would just die" in another veiled death threat

I wish we can go back to the days were shit people would just die…… Our founding fathers would of murdered him long ago legally. Instead you have to listen to them talk on Twitter across the country. https://t.co/0gdV5Sze8F — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

I wish we can go back to the days were shit people would just die…… Our founding fathers would of murdered him long ago legally. Instead you have to listen to them talk on Twitter across the country.

Paul accuses Strickland of ducking the offer like Paddy Pimblett

Thanks for admitting I would make easy work of you in the boxing ring and ducking the offer… just like paddy… Now I will let you continue your meltdown. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2024

Thanks for admitting I would make easy work of you in the boxing ring and ducking the offer… just like paddy… Now I will let you continue your meltdown.

Strickland addresses fight fans

There are lots of true fans that love combat sports But some of you guys You should of been left in a condom For the ones that are self aware, do you ever lay in bed after being a worthless troll and question why you exist on this earth? It's a tragedy you're alive :/ — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 9, 2024

There are lots of true fans that love combat sports But some of you guys You should of been left in a condom For the ones that are self aware, do you ever lay in bed after being a worthless troll and question why you exist on this earth? It’s a tragedy you’re alive :/

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie