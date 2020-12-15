Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor in wild video, offers $50 million fight contract

Jake Paul didn't hold any punches when calling out Conor McGregor on Instagram on Monday night. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller)

Jake Paul really, really wants to fight Conor McGregor.

So much so, apparently, that the YouTuber sent McGregor a $50 million offer for a future bout.

There’s just one problem — McGregor isn’t answering.

‘You don’t wanna lose to a f--king YouTuber’

Paul — in an expletive-filled Instagram video in which he’s smoking a cigar and drinking whisky with the Irish flag around him — called McGregor out on Monday

The video can be seen here, but be warned: It’s very NSFW

"My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning. 50 million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered,” Paul said after delivering a myriad of insults. “But, you're scared to fight me Conor. You're ducking me because you don't wanna lose to a f--king YouTuber. You're 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer."

Paul also included a list of terms in his Instagram post, which state that the bout would consist of eight three-minute rounds at 185 pounds.

McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather in 2018 in what was the lone boxing match of his career. Paul is fresh off his wild knockout win over former NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson, his second official bout. The 23-year-old is a perfect 2-0 with two knockouts.

Paul then turned his attention UFC president Dana White, who had said that there is a “zero percent” chance that the fight will ever happen.

“There’s a market for these kinds of fights,” White told TMZ. “It’s just not what I do.”

That, of course, didn’t sit well with Paul.

“Conor, you’re scared. Dana, you’re scared. Sign the f--king contract you idiots,” he said.

Whether or not the bout actually comes together or not remains to be seen.

Dana White: What about Amanda Nunes instead?

White responded to TMZ in Monday night after seeing Paul’s video with a very simple comeback.

Instead of McGregor, he has a better idea for Paul’s next bout.

“I’m thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out,” White said.

Nate Diaz calls out Jake Paul after video

Nate Diaz jumped in on the action on Monday night, and called out Paul on Twitter for his video.

Warning, Diaz’s tweets contain language that is NSFW.

Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled fuck u can’t really fight dumbshit your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 15, 2020

@LoganPaul check this little ho bitch before someone does — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 15, 2020

