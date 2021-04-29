Jake Paul boxing career timeline: Fight history, record and who will be his next opponent?

Jake Paul, 24, has called out some of the biggest names in combat sports (Getty Images for Triller)

Jake Paul claimed the biggest win of his burgeoning boxing career when he knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren earlier this month, and the YouTube celebrity is already eyeing up his next opponent.

The American declared he is a “real fighter” after dismissing Askren in the first round of their bout in Atlanta last weekend, as he improved his professional record to 3-0.

Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul, is set to face legendary fighter Floyd Mayweather Jr in an exhibition bout in June, but the younger Paul sibling has been busier in pursuing fights since also making the transition from social media to combat sports.

Logan Paul, 26, met British YouTube star KSI across two exhibition bouts in 2018 and 2019, but Jake Paul, 24, has been the more active since and has recently called out UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier.

While his next fight has yet to be confirmed, it’s only a matter of time before he returns to the ring. Here's what his career has looked like so far.

When did he start boxing?

Jake Paul’s boxing journey began in Manchester in 2018 when he appeared on the undercard of KSI vs Logan Paul I - the event described at the time as the “biggest event in internet history”.

With Logan Paul fighting KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, Jake Paul took on KSI’s younger brother Deji Olatunji in a six-round bout before the main event took place.

Paul won inside five rounds at the Manchester Arena after Olatunji’s corner threw in the towel, in what was classed as an amateur fight.

When did he make his professional debut?

Paul recorded his first professional win in January 2020 when he secured another TKO win over a British YouTuber - this time Ali Eson Gib.

The American dropped Gib three times during the first-round stoppage in Miami, with the bout taking place on the undercard of a world middleweight title fight between Demetrius Andrade and Luke Keeler.

Who have his opponents been since?

Paul’s next fight was against former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr - 15 years after the former heavyweight champion’s retirement.

He produced a fierce right hand to deliver a brutal second-round knockout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in November 2020.

And two months later, Paul had already secured his next bout - this time against an opponent with a background in combat sports in former MMA star and US Olympic wrestler Ben Askren.

The result was the same, however, with Paul knocking Askren out inside the first round of their April 2021 bout with a left jab.

Who will he fight next?

Paul is not shy when it comes to calling out opponents. He has challenged everyone from fellow YouTube stars such as KSI, his own brother Logan Paul, as well as some of the best fighters in MMA history.

He called out Conor McGregor after knocking out Robinson last November, and recently squared-up with former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 261.

He has also been linked with Kamaru Usman, Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz, while professional boxer and Love Island star Tommy Fury has also been tipped as a future opponent.

