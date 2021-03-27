Jake Paul and Ben Askren come to blows as bitter feud escalates at fiery press conference

Ben Askren shoves Jake Paul as they face off during a news conference (Getty)

Jake Paul and Ben Askren gave fans a taste of things to come as the duo came to blows at their press conference on Friday.

Ahead of their boxing match on 17 April, the YouTuber and MMA fighter ignited their rivalry as Askren facepalmed Paul away.

The clash came after the 24-year-old called UFC star Jorge Masvidal to ridicule Askren, as Masvidal famously knocked out the American in just five seconds at UFC 239.

Masvidal has teamed up with Paul for the fight, and said: “That dude’s still alive? Tell him I like his flip-flops man.”

With the talking over, the two squared up to each other and the former-MMA fighter facepalmed the YouTuber, leading to a body punch and a series of shoves from Paul.

In a video of the confrontation, Askren can be heard telling Paul ‘look at all your cheerleaders, man, it’s so embarrassing’ before putting his hand in Paul’s face.

Paul has a professional boxing record of 2-0 but is yet to face a fighter with real pedigree, last defeating NBA star Nate Robinson with a brutal knockout.

Askren fought three times in the UFC before retiring from MMA, controversially defeating Robbie Lawler before losing to Masvidal and Demian Maia.

Askren teased Paul earlier in the conference, suggesting that he is ‘living in the shadow’ of his older brother, fellow YouTube boxer Logan Paul who is set to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

