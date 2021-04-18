Jake Paul scores first-round KO against ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren

Jake Paul has his third boxing win. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

Jake Paul's boxing career keeps on growing, and now he has his fastest win yet.

The YouTube star defeated UFC fighter Ben Askren by knockout in the first round of a Triller Fight Club event on Saturday, laying out the mixed martial artist with a hard right rook.

Askren got off the canvas, but referee Brian Stutts decided to call the fight despite Askren pleading his case. The fight was called a little more than a minute before the first round.

The victory improves Paul's professional boxing record to 3-0, with his previous wins coming against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson. Askren opens, and possibly closes, his boxing career with a loss, but comes away with a major payday.

Paul entered the match as a strong favorite against the 36-year-old Askren, who holds a 19-2-1 record in mixed martial arts, but was always known as a wrestling specialist rather than a striker.

Who will Jake Paul fight next?

The question now is whom will Jake Paul turn to next in his quest to be taken seriously as a boxer. A bout against real, active boxer likely remains out of the question.

Conor McGregor is obviously the big name thrown around, as Paul said earlier this week that he was closer to a fight against the biggest name in MMA than people might think. If not, other MMA fighters may be a possibility.

Every demented thing that preceded the Jake Paul-Ben Askren fight

The Paul-Askren fight was the main event of a jam-packed and at times unhinged event, which featured more musical performances than boxing matches.

Here's our best attempt at compiling all the ridiculous sights that preceded the bout:

a fight between a fitness/nightclub entrepreneur and a reggaeton artist

a fight between boxers with a 70-pound weight differential

a fight called on a low blow that was, in reality, not a low blow

a literal slap fight, judged by Ric Flair

repeated promotions for the auction of an NFT of Paul's knockout of Nate Robinson

this:

What exactly are we doing here? pic.twitter.com/cj7Zi2ueCX — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 18, 2021

more contact high jokes about Snoop Dogg than you'd imagine possible in an evening

a clearly inebriated Oscar De La Hoya

performances from the Black Keys, Saweetie, Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short, and Ice Cube), Doja Cat, Diplo, Justin Bieber

Bruce Buffer mispronouncing Askren's name as "Ben Askew."

Paul entering with this behind him:

Main event time. Here comes Jake Paul. pic.twitter.com/XzR3ch4jkA — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 18, 2021

Really, the whole thing can be best summarized by a selection of quotes from Davidson as he milled around the backstage and locker rooms:

"Today is a really wild day for boxing, because it just shows just how low it's truly sunk."

"I think today proves the fact that if you have enough followers, you can truly f***ing do whatever you want. Maybe PewDiePie will cure cancer, and Charlie D'Amelio will become a surgeon. Who knows?"

"Tonight, we have a bout between Ben Askren — I don't know who that is, still, and I've been reading up on him all week — and Jake Paul. They both suck, but at least somebody's gonna get hurt."

"This is f***ing nuts, dude, what the f*** am I doing? I'm trying to be a serious actor."

"I'm thinking I need to call my agent and fire him."

[to Paul] "You remind me of when Charlie Sheen went on his winning tirade."

"How do you feel being part of this psycho event?"

"That's the message we're trying to get to the kids, that he is a piece of s***."

"You know what's funny, someone, somewhere is jerking off to this."

