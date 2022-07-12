Jake Paul admits Hasim Rahman Jr. got the better of him in lone sparring session

YouTube creator turned professional boxer Jake Paul is scheduled to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, but it won't be the first time he's been in the ring with him.

Before Paul's second professional boxing match against former NBA player Nate Robinson in November 2020, he had a sparring session with Rahman Jr. At the end of the session, the two engaged in a heated exchange.

Paul recently posted a video of a clearly upset Rahman following their sparring to his Instagram account. In the post, Paul said that he's been waiting to cross paths with Rahman again.

On Monday, Paul admitted that Rahman got the better of him in the ring that day, but believes that his improvements over the past two years will be more than enough to deal with Rahman now.

"It was intense. I'm not going to lie. I think over the past two years we'll see who became the better fighter," Paul said during an appearance on The MMA Hour. "I've been waiting for this moment to come back and get revenge on him."

"It was close. It was a war. That was right when I started fighting. That was before the Nate Robinson fight. He was way more experienced than I was at the time. If anything, yeah, he got the better of me. It doesn't matter to admit that because I know what I'm capable of now, and I know I'm going to be able to come in and beat him two years later because I guarantee that I've worked harder over the past two years than he has," Paul said.