Jake Paul to accompany U.S. Olympic boxing team at Paris Games

Jake Paul, the YouTube celebrity-turned-professional boxer, posted that he will train with the U.S. boxing team in the lead-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics and accompany them at the Games in July.

"Im honored to partner with USA Boxing as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach," was posted on Paul's social media. "I’ll be training with the Olympic squad in Colorado Springs this winter and accompanying them to Paris this July to amplify our country’s best amateur boxers. My commitment to boxing is much more than my in ring accomplishments. I am determined to make my impact outside the ring bigger than anything I do within it. I believe the United States has the best boxers. Let’s put it to the test. Anyone who works hard enough to fight for their country in the most iconic contest has my support. Team USA let’s go!!! See y’all in Paris."

USA Boxing has not announced any additional specifics regarding Paul's role at the Olympics.

Paul, 26, won his most recent fight by first-round knockout this past Friday, improving to 8-1 since beginning his pro boxing career in 2020.

Paul also recently made news by attending the Dutch national speed skating trials in October to watch his partner, world champion Jutta Leerdam.

"It's an amazing sport, and I think it should be bigger in the U.S.," Paul told Dutch broadcaster NOS at the competition. "I'll be a promoter (laughs)."

Five boxers have already made the U.S. Olympic team. More are expected to qualify via international tournaments later this winter and next spring.

Two of the already qualified boxers — Morelle McCane and Joshua Edwards — joined Paul for his ring walk last Friday.

The U.S. won four boxing medals at the Tokyo Games (three silver, one bronze), its most at an Olympics since 2000.

Its most recent gold medalists were Claressa Shields (2012, 2016) and Andre Ward (2004).