Jake Oswalt | Pirates RHP Paul Skenes developing into an ace early in big league career

It’s been a long wait for Pittsburgh Pirates fans to watch a true ace develop.

Former No. 1 overall pick Gerrit Cole produced an All-Star campaign in 2015, but was unable to keep progressing while in Pittsburgh. He became dominant after a trade to Houston and later earned his first Cy Young Award in 2023 with the New York Yankees.

It’s been 32 years since a Pirates hurler won the Cy Young – Doug Drabek in 1992.

The Pirates used top-10 overall draft picks on pitchers Kris Benson (1996), Bobby Bradley (1999), Bryan Bullington (2002), Cole (2011), Brad Lincoln (2006), Paul Maholm (2003), Daniel Moskos (2007), Jameson Taillon (2010) and John Van Benschoten (2001) over the past three decades, but none of those hurlers have showed the same kind of polish rookie Paul Skenes has displayed early in his big league career.

Through seven starts, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick has a 2.29 ERA with seven walks and 53 strikeouts in 391/3 innings. Pittsburgh is 6-1 in those starts, including losing despite leading San Francisco 6-2 in the eighth inning of their May 23 game.

Skenes was tested early in Monday’s start against the Cincinnati Reds. Jeimer Candelario and Spencer Steer got to Skenes’ fastball in the first inning, leading to the initial run the former hurler at Air Force and Louisiana State allowed in the first inning this season at the big league level.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander displayed his pitchability by diversifying his offerings. He threw 33 fastballs, 28 “splinkers,” 18 curveballs, 10 changeups and seven sliders to navigate the Reds lineup. Nine of his 18 swings and misses he induced came on the splinker.

Skenes even picked off Elly De La Cruz, who leads Major League Baseball with 37 stolen bases, at first base.

“It’s literally just getting to a position where I have to use all five of my pitches,” Skenes said. “That’s where I was today. It was truly a five-pitch game today. It’s definitely fun to be able to pitch like that and play a little bit more of the mind games with them. It was kind of cool to execute my way through six innings, kind of out of necessity.”

Cincinnati attacked Skenes’ fastball, but the 22-year-old hurler relied on his deep arsenal to keep Reds hitters guessing the rest of the night as he fanned seven over six strong innings in a 4-1 victory. Having multiple pitches he can throw for strikes allows Skenes to keep mixing up his sequences.

Opponents are hitting .279 against his fastball that regularly reaches 100 mph, leading to more variety. His splinker is being hit at a .125 clip with a .167 slugging percentage. Opponents are hitting .278 with three home runs and a .778 slugging percentage against his slider.

Skenes faced a unique challenge when he was first called up. He made his much-anticipated debut May 11 against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Six days later, Chicago got its second look at Skenes at Wrigley Field. One would think hitters would have the advantage that time around. However, Skenes struck out the first seven batters he faced on his way to an 11-punchout outing over six no-hit innings.

His aptitude is praised by his teammates and coaches. What is even more impressive is this is only the second full season Skenes has been a full-time pitcher. He was a two-way player at the Air Force Academy in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to Louisiana State when the Tigers won the 2023 national title.

Hyped as baseball's best pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg was drafted in 2009, Skenes' arrow is clearly pointing up. Five of his seven starts have lasted six or more innings. Coming into the 2023 draft, Skenes’ slider was viewed as his best secondary offering. Now, his splinker is becoming a valuable weapon. A cross between a splitter and a sinker (two-seam fastball), Skenes gets unique movement using his three-quarter arm slot. He first experimented with the pitch during the Men’s College World Series a year ago in Omaha, Nebraska. It complements his high-spin four-seam fastball very well.

After posting a 0.99 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 271/3 innings at the Triple-A level this season, Skenes still has some upside and ceiling since he has focused on just pitching after the 2022 fall season. His background as a position player has helped him repeat his delivery. Having caught before, Skenes sees things the way a backstop would, leading to creative sequencing.

With every passing start, Skenes has relied more on a certain pitch than he did in his previous outing. Using his curveball and changeup more Monday has shown his ability to attack opposing hitter’s weaknesses and keep them on their heels. Not getting into any predictable patterns has helped Skenes flourish early in his big league career.

Usually a pitcher with Skenes’ unique fastball velocity would try to bully other hitters. Mixing in different pitches in different counts has kept Skenes a step ahead of big league hitters thus far. The California native has shown good feel on the mound for a pitcher that was not throwing tons of innings on the travel circuit at the scholastic level.

Combined with Jared Jones (22) and Mitch Keller (28), the Pirates have a formidable top end of the rotation for years to come with Skenes leading the way as the burgeoning ace the Pirates have been waiting decades for.

