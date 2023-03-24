Jake Neighbours with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
The Nittany Lions could promote from within.
By Sam Wallace, in Naples
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
Chiefs fans also noted the last member of the “Legion of Zoom” had left the team.
Referee crew chief Sean Wright explained what happened during an odd sequence in the third quarter of the Warriors' win over the Mavericks.
Sam Darnold landed in a solid situation when he agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco 10 days ago. At this point, the 49ers starting quarterback in 2023 is expected to be either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy — though Lance may have a leg up due to Purdy’s elbow injury suffered in the [more]
A strong performance in the spring has earned rookie outfielder James Outman, 25, a spot on the Dodgers' opening day roster.
Now retired, former defensive back Devin McCourty has removed the Stepford Patriot chip and begun speaking truth about his time in New England. In one specific story that he shared in an appearance on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Devin McCourty ostensibly praised Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick. In so doing, however, McCourty shed plenty [more]
The Boston Red Sox' starting rotation to begin the 2023 MLB season is set, and it includes a couple of surprises.
Here's a look at the tee times and match-ups for the second day of pool play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Jonathan Kuminga is playing tremendous basketball of late, and it seems this would be a good time to give him an opportunity to start in place of the absent Andrew Wiggins.
Emma Raducanu said she “would love to play the Olympics” – but her decision to skip next month’s Billie Jean King Cup tie in Coventry means that her opportunities to qualify for Paris 2024 are diminishing.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger discuss all of the latest drama surrounding the Alabama Crimson Tide
Japan is the new World Baseball Classic champion, and as John Tomase writes, some of the nation's best players could find their way to the major leagues in the coming years. The Red Sox need to be in the mix.
As recently reported, a representative not certified by the NFL Players Association has been contacting teams on behalf of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The NFL sent a memo to all teams on Wednesday instructing them not to negotiate with this person. “The NFLPA has informed us that a person by the name of Ken Francis, [more]
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves Thursday, including sending David Bote to minor-league camp and reassigning Nelson Velazquez to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.