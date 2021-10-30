Jake Muzzin with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Reuters

Ford Motor Co, which has a strategic relationship with Rivian, removed a representative from the startup's board earlier this month. At the end of the third quarter, Amazon had an equity interest of about 20% in Rivian, according to the filing. Rivian is also aiming to raise between $5 billion and $8 billion in a stock market debut later this year, and seeking a valuation of about $80 billion, Reuters reported in September.