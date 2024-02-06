Jake Moody remains confident despite his misses

Robbie Gould played 16 postseason games, including nine with the 49ers, and never missed a kick. The 49ers opted not to re-sign Gould, instead drafting Jake Moody in the third round.

Moody missed four field goals in the regular season, including two that cost the 49ers losses, and he has missed one field goal in each of the 49ers' postseason games.

Moody, though, hasn't lost his confidence as the Super Bowl approaches.

"It's no different than in college. The posts are the same size. Ball is the same," Moody said, via NFL Media. "Holder and snapper are just as good, if not better in the NFL. Situationally, I guess it can be a little bit different. There's a lot more games that are decided by one or two scores as opposed to college. . . . It's something that you learn, just being in those situations, you kind of learn how to deal with it, mindset."

Moody had a 48-yarder blocked against the Packers before making a 52-yarder in a three-point win. He missed a 48-yarder wide right against the Lions and made field goals of 43 and 33 yards in a three-point win.

He insists he's ready if the game comes down to his kick.

"I've been in a bunch of big games, whether it's been in college or the NFL now, going through the playoffs. I feel like I'm prepared for it," Moody said. "It's the same kick. Just trust the routine; trust the process. It's no different than any other kick."