Jake Moody makes 55-yard field goal to start the scoring in Super Bowl LVIII

After four scoreless drives to start Super Bowl LVIII, the 49ers got the fifth crack at putting points on the board with a drive that started on the San Francisco 17.

And they cashed in, ending a drive that consumed the rest of the first quarter and concluded in the second with a 55-yard field goal by rookie Jake Moody.

It was the longest field goal in Super Bowl history, breaking the prior record of 54 yards by Steve Christie in Super Bowl XXVIII.

The drive nearly petered out early. After 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who has had plenty of time to operate, missed an open Deebo Samuel on second and nine. Purdy flipped a teardrop throw to receiver Chris Conley to keep the drive alive, the first of consecutive 18-yard throws. (The second went to Ray-Ray McCloud.)

On the next play, Purdy overthrew a sort-of open Brandon Aiyuk in the end zone. After a four-yard loss by running back Christian McCaffrey to end the first quarter, Purdy threw to the end zone again. The pass to Samuel was broken up by Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, setting up the field goal.

The 49ers ended the drive with 125 yards. The Chiefs as of that point had 16.